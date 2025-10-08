ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Review

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 4 17 4 0 2.00

Profitability

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 39.44%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14% Fluence Energy -0.76% -3.42% -0.87%

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Fluence Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.59 $45.00 million $0.32 25.31 Fluence Energy $2.70 billion 0.94 $22.72 million ($0.21) -65.86

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Fluence Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

