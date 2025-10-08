Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,780 ($50.75) and last traded at GBX 3,705 ($49.74), with a volume of 15524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,710 ($49.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,340 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,620.

The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,224.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,247.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,829.02.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard McMurtry sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550, for a total value of £293,017. 52.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

