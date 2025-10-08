Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.58). 2,153,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,854,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.66).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.80. The stock has a market cap of £332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49,484.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03.
Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Empire Metals
Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.
