Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) and Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Financial Comparison

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) and Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Skydance and Lingerie Fighting Championships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Skydance $29.21 billion 0.43 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -617.00 Lingerie Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lingerie Fighting Championships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Skydance.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Skydance and Lingerie Fighting Championships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Skydance 4 2 0 0 1.33 Lingerie Fighting Championships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 42.73%. Given Paramount Skydance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than Lingerie Fighting Championships.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Skydance and Lingerie Fighting Championships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68% Lingerie Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats Lingerie Fighting Championships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

(Get Free Report)

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc., a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.