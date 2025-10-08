Short Interest in Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rises By 50.0%

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 367.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

