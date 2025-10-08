Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.33 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 3800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $450.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

