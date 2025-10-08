Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,069.86. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Allison sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $112,677.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 666,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,460.48. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,330,881 shares of company stock valued at $33,997,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 36,302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 762,351 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.