Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.99 and last traded at $329.62, with a volume of 4953973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $546.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.20 and a 200-day moving average of $298.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

