Tim Foote Sells 3,155 Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $14,576.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,455.58. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -464.50 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

