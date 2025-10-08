Friedenthal Financial Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RSPG opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.