WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 122,784 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,784 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $120,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after buying an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,740,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,238,000 after buying an additional 120,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.