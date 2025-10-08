Friedenthal Financial Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,345.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 24,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 115,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

