Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 17,267 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $175,950.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,835.67. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,922 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $80,566.64.

On Thursday, July 10th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,285 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $68,682.65.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.30 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price objective on Integral Ad Science and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

