Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,342.22.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,305.67 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,486.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,187.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

