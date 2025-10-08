Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $97.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

