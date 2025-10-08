SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Decreased by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $366.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $367.27. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

