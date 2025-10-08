Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,156 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $234,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 463,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,825,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 305,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

CHRW stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

