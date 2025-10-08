HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $303,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $217,000. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 75.8% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.4% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

