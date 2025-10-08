iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 3.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IYW stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $200.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.