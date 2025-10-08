LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 615 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

