Fiserv, Inc. $FI Stake Raised by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 5.7% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Fiserv worth $313,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

