Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.62 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.