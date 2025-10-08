Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 957.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.60.

NYSE TMO opened at $539.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

