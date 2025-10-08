Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,292 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in United Airlines by 147.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.4%

UAL opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

