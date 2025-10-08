12,593 Shares in Visteon Corporation $VC Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 11,981.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 2.8%

Visteon stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.