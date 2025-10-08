Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,422,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 492.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $378.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

