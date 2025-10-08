iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

