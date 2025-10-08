Genelux Corporation $GNLX Stock Holdings Lifted by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Genelux worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genelux currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Genelux Trading Up 3.7%

Genelux stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Genelux Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

