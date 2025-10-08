WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Exelon by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Exelon by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 993,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Exelon by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

