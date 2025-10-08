Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 59,323 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,759,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,523,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,096,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,170,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.