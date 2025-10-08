Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3%

MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.