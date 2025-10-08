WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 322.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8%

GILD stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

