WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.