Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,504 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

