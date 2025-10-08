MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MongoDB by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $318.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,830. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,163 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,322. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.69.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

