WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GE opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average of $245.55.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.