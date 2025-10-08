Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 179.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

