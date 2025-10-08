Lakeside Advisors INC. Increases Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF $MUST

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. owned 0.18% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 810,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.