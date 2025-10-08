VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Purchased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.3%

HYD opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

