Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

