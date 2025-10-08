Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV Stock Holdings Boosted by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 2.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $33,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,164,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,896,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 465,583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.