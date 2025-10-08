SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF $SPTE Shares Sold by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF makes up 9.3% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned about 35.39% of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000.
NYSEARCA:SPTE opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.53. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $36.19.
The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
