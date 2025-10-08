U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

