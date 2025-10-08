174 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

