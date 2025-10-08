Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $38.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 48.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit Aerosystems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

