Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $272.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

