Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Price Performance

AX stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXOS FINANCIAL

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About AXOS FINANCIAL

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

