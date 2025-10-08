Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 841 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.