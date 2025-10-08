Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

JEPI opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

