Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

